A woman was shot and injured on Sanborn Street in Portland’s North Deering neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said.

Portland police responded to 22 Sanborn St. around 4:45 p.m. and found a 23-year-old Portland woman suffering from a gunshot wound, department spokesperson Brad Nadeau said in a statement Monday night.

The woman, who has not been identified, was transported to Maine Medical Center, where she was in stable condition, Nadeau said.

Police detained a suspect, who has not been identified, Nadeau said.

“We expect to have further details to release on Tuesday,” he said. “No further details will be released at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 207-874-8575.

