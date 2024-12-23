I spent weeks peering in the windows at Noble Pizzeria and Barbecue before the restaurant opened its new location in Deering Center. I wanted to try the food, of course. But the sunny design on the building exterior by Portland artist Ryan Adams was so inviting, and I hoped to catch a glimpse of his murals inside as well.

I finally got the chance to feast my stomach and my eyes on a recent Tuesday. My husband and I arrived shortly before 7 p.m. to find many seats occupied even on a weeknight. Still, we got a table right away and perused our choices. We found familiar items from Noble’s previous location: smoked meats, barbecue sandwiches, pimento mac & cheese. But founder and owner Ryan Carey also has a catering company, Fire & Co., that specializes in wood-fired pizza, and he’s added 16-inch pies to Noble’s menu.

We discovered a great “perpetual happy hour” deal: $5 for either an Austin Street Pale Ale or a Sebago Brewing Co. IPA. We picked the rotating barbecue pizza. This ever-changing option always features the restaurant’s meats, and we were here to enjoy creative spirit. Our server informed us that the day’s special was a red sauce base topped with sausage, burrata, fresh basil and balsamic glaze. (The market price that day was $27.)

While we awaited our meal, we took in the art. Adams covered the restaurant with his signature gem style in shades of yellow, blue and gray. The back wall has “Neighborhood” embedded within the design. It made us feel warm and welcome.

Our pizza was fresh and delicious with a nice thin crust and enough toppings to get all the flavors on a slice. Overall, we found it to be a great addition to a restaurant that has already developed a popular following. We ate as many slices as we could while also devouring a hearty side of “scrappy fries” — topped with meat scraps, baked beans, cotija cheese, poblano crema and pickled red onion — and took the last few home for leftover lunch.

The experience was artful all around.

Rotating barbecue pizza, market price. Noble Pizzeria and Barbecue, 476 Stevens Ave., Portland. noblepizzaandbbq.com or 207-536-1395.

