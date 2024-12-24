Chess Club Tuesdays

at Graves Library

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library announced that Chess Club meetings are happening every Tuesday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Dow Room. Whether a seasoned player or just starting out, the club welcomes all levels of players.

Players are invited to bring their own chess board or feel free to use one of library’s. The event provides an opportunity to engage in friendly matches, sharpen skills, and learn more about this timeless game from fellow chess lovers.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Advertisement

Seaglass Chorale

rehearsals at St. David’s

Seaglass Chorale invites interested singers to its rehearsals that are scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. every Thursday beginning Jan. 9 at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk. No audition is required.

Founded in 1993 by Artistic Director Jean Strazdes, Seaglass Chorale is a non-auditioned adult choral group of 60 voices. The chorale represents about 20 southern Maine communities and regularly performs throughout the area, with concerts in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Wells, Sanford, Saco and other regional venues.

St. David’s is located at 138 York St., Kennebunk. For more information on Seaglass Chorale, joining the chorale or making a donation, visit gwww.seaglasschorale.org.

Advertisement

Neil Young gets

covered in the Port

Mid-Week Music kicks off the new year on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. with “Yet Another Evening Without Neil Young (but with his music).”

Guitarist/pianist Dana Pearson and drummer Ron Breton will present their third annual concert of Neil Young covers at the Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Town House School at 135 North Street.

Picking and choosing from among the hundreds of tunes Young has recorded over his nearly 60-year career, they’ll be playing songs like “Old Man,” “Deep Forbidden Lake,” and “Cortez the Killer.”

The monthly concert series continues Feb. 12 with “JT,” with Pearson joined by guitarist Jim O’Neil on an assortment of James Taylor songs.

Advertisement

For tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets, email info@kporths.com, or call207-967-2751.

‘One Stop West of

Hinsdale’ discussion

Author Valerie Reid will be at Kennebunk Free Library on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. to discuss her book, “One Stop West of Hinsdale.”

According to a news release, “One Stop West of Hinsdale” speaks poignantly for a generation as Reid explores loyalty and betrayal, hope and despair, and the consequences of our choices. But her story will also resonate with anyone who believes that great love is indelible.”

Advertisement

Reid arrived in the Kennebunks in 1976 when — fresh from the University of Minnesota — she came looking for a teaching job and a home by the sea. She began her teaching career as the librarian at Park Street School, then taught second grade at Consolidated, and when her own three children reached school-age, she returned to teaching, this time at Kennebunk High School where she spent 20 years as the KHS theater teacher and play director with 41 productions to her credit.

Writing has been Valerie’s life-long passion, and at the age of 63, she earned a masters in writing and the teaching of writing through the University of Maine and the Maine Writing Project. While her short story, “Moving On,” appeared in Woman’s World Magazine, and two others received honorable mentions in Writer’s Digest annual competitions.

“One Stop West of Hinsdale” is Valerie’s first published book. The debut memoir covers the years 1960 to 1974, Valerie’s ages 7 through 20, in her hometown of Clarendon Hills, Illinois, bringing the era and her own family mystery to vibrant life.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Family story time

Advertisement

at Graves Library

Graves Library will host Friday family story time in the Community Room every Friday at 10 a.m. and invites patrons to Stay & Play at 10:45 a.m. The program includes stories, finger plays, and songs.

After story time, participants are invited to stop at the hands-on stations that are always open: Puzzle Cubes, View-Master, Coloring Crafts, Legos, I Spy Terrarium, and more. Participants can also try the themed Counting Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win a prize.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 and ask for the Junior Room or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Pajama party at

Advertisement

Kennebunk Free Library

Kennebunk Free Library will celebrate the arrive of 2025 with a pajama party on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will feature a craft or two, treats, space to dance and there will be a countdown to noon. Party activities will be geared toward ages 3-10, but everyone is welcome.

The Noon Year’s Eve Party is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information, call 985-2173, ext. 108 or email ys@kennebunklibrary.org.

Short-term

rental registration

The town of Kennebunk’s clerk’s office is accepting short-term rental registrations for 2025.

Advertisement

According to the town clerk’s office, per the Short-Term Rental Ordinance, effective Jan. 1, 2025, any person seeking to operate a short-term rental unit in the town of Kennebunk shall register the unit with the town clerk’s office.

Short-term rental units will be inspected by Kennebunk Fire Rescue. If the short-term rental unit fails to meet these requirements, no registration shall be issued until identified issues are resolved to the satisfaction of the fire chief or designee.

Applicants can download a short-term rental registration form or visit the town clerk’s office to pick up a form. There is a $250 registration fee. Checks should be made payable to the Town of Kennebunk.

Completed forms must be returned to the town clerk’s office: Town Clerk, Town of Kennebunk, 1 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

For more information, visit www.kennebunkmaine.us/str.

Advertisement

Class of 1965 seeks

scholarship nominations

The Kennebunk High School class of 1965 is accepting nominations for a scholarship recipient from the Kennebunk High School class of 2025.

Applicants must be enrolled/attend Kennebunk High School and will be furthering their education after high school in any field, trade, college, or training, and they must have a relative or direct connection to a Kennebunk High School class of 1965 graduate. The connection includes grandchildren, great-grandchildren, godchildren, foster children, nieces, nephews, cousins, etc.

For more information or to apply, contact Donna Bull Thompson at donnawjhs2003@yahoo.com.

Advertisement

Legion Post 74

schedules meetings

American Legion Webber Lefebvre Post 74 in Kennebunk holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St.

Legion Post 74 is looking for new members. Legion Post 74 participates in the May Day and Memorial Day parades, flag retirement ceremonies with the Boy Scouts, furnishes a scholarship to the high school and participates in many other local activities and charities.

Museum features

student artwork

Advertisement

The Brick Store Museum is partnering with Kennebunk High School visual arts students to exhibit their work. A new exhibition will open in the museum’s Patsy Bauman Gallery featuring perspectives of historic Kennebunk through the photography of students.

The exhibit is the result of a project led by KHS art teacher Katie Mooney with research provided by the Brick Store Museum. It features on-location photographs selected and taken by students. The photos focus on architecture and historic structures of Kennebunk, taken when students visited the museum to explore the Main Street and Summer Street neighborhood histories.

“The Brick Store Museum is proud to partner with teachers and students to create new pathways for learning and exploring our world through history and art,” wrote Brick Store Museum Executive Director Cynthia Walker in a news release.

The exhibition will be open through December. Students and their families will have free admission to the exhibition. For more information about the museum’s education programming, email info@brickstoremuseum.org or visit www.brickstoremuseum.org/education.

York County Amateur

Advertisement

Radio Club meetings

The York County Amateur Radio Club meets on the first Sunday of each month from September to June. The meetings begin at 2:45 p.m. at the Wells town offices at 208 Sanford Road.

All are welcome and membership is open to all. A ham radio license is not required. The club promotes amateur radio knowledge, offers educational programs, and organizes special events. For more information, visit w1yca.org.

Legion Post 159

meeting schedule

Advertisement

Monthly meetings of American Legion Post 159 are held on the first Thursday of the month. Meeting dates for 2025: Jan. 2, Feb. 6, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.

All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcomed to attend. Legion Post 169 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2400.

Vets group offers

Wednesday coffee

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1044 has launched free-coffee Wednesdays to all veterans. Chapter 1044 is located at 508 Elm St. in Biddeford (basement of American Legion Post 26). Chapter meetings are held on the first Sunday of each month and begin at 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Those who served in the past, or are currently serving, are welcomed to the Wednesday coffee from 9 to 11 a.m. Veterans need simply to show military ID or wear an item that identifies their service, and the coffee is on Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1044. Tables will be set up with board games and a veteran service officer will be available to answer questions on veterans’ benefits or to help file a claim for disability through the VA system. The service is also available to spouses of veterans.

For more information, contact Joseph Armstrong, chapter president, at 207-494-9287 or visit www.vva1004maine.org.

Amateur Radio Society

meets at The New School

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a tech talk by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Advertisement

Astro Society

hosts star parties

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England has set its schedule for public Star Parties through August and invites the public to attend. The society operates its own observatory, the Talmage Observatory at Starfield, on Route 35, in West Kennebunk.

At the Star Parties, the public, as well as society members, are most invited to observe the heavens through club telescopes, as well as member telescopes. Stars, visible planets, and deep-sky objects can all be viewed. Experienced society members are on hand to guide the observing, explain what is being seen, and answer questions. There is no fee.

The Talmage Observatory at Starfield opens at 7:30 p.m. for the events. For directions, visit asnne.org/where-to-find-us.php.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. For more information, visit ASNNE.org.

Advertisement

Land trust nature

walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The 2025 walk schedule is subject to change with notice.

For more information and to register, visit kennebunklandtrust.org.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Copy the Story Link