Not yet in office, Donald Trump has wasted no time in setting the groundwork for his autocracy.

First, he enriches himself. A wide range of businessmen bring million-dollar “gifts” for Trump-related entities. There are also the appointments for people who donated to his campaign. The owner of Time magazine named Trump “Man of the Year.” After all, an autocrat deserves tribute and it provides protection from Trump’s temper.

Next, he sets his stable of lawyers on the news media to intimidate and punish anyone who has disagreed with him. First, it was ABC, because George Stephanopoulos said Trump had been found liable for rape when he was actually found liable for sexual abuse. Now, he is suing a pollster and her newspaper for predicting Kamala Harris as the winner in Iowa. He has proposed loosening the requirements for defamation, allowing him to sue his enemies more often. These suits intimidate and have a chilling effect on stories challenging Trump.

Finally, Trump encourages his Republican cohorts to prosecute Liz Cheney for imagined crimes in the way Alejandro Mayorkas and Joe Biden were “investigated.” How much are Americans going to take of the new autocrat and his blatant attempts to stifle Democracy? Trump’s Republican congressmen will be of no help, as they have been bullied by Trump’s constant threats of being “primaried.”

Trump’s term will be a day-by-day test of American morality, or lack thereof.

Donna Brown

Pownal

