Not yet in office, Donald Trump has wasted no time in setting the groundwork for his autocracy.
First, he enriches himself. A wide range of businessmen bring million-dollar “gifts” for Trump-related entities. There are also the appointments for people who donated to his campaign. The owner of Time magazine named Trump “Man of the Year.” After all, an autocrat deserves tribute and it provides protection from Trump’s temper.
Next, he sets his stable of lawyers on the news media to intimidate and punish anyone who has disagreed with him. First, it was ABC, because George Stephanopoulos said Trump had been found liable for rape when he was actually found liable for sexual abuse. Now, he is suing a pollster and her newspaper for predicting Kamala Harris as the winner in Iowa. He has proposed loosening the requirements for defamation, allowing him to sue his enemies more often. These suits intimidate and have a chilling effect on stories challenging Trump.
Finally, Trump encourages his Republican cohorts to prosecute Liz Cheney for imagined crimes in the way Alejandro Mayorkas and Joe Biden were “investigated.” How much are Americans going to take of the new autocrat and his blatant attempts to stifle Democracy? Trump’s Republican congressmen will be of no help, as they have been bullied by Trump’s constant threats of being “primaried.”
Trump’s term will be a day-by-day test of American morality, or lack thereof.
Donna Brown
Pownal
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.