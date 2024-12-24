I am appalled by the mainstream/legacy press and our legislators’ failure to strongly repudiate Elon Musk’s presumption of legitimacy. He has neither been elected by American citizens nor confirmed by our legislative body and has no business preemptively calling the shots.

Kathleen Moses
Round Pond

