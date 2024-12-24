I am appalled by the mainstream/legacy press and our legislators’ failure to strongly repudiate Elon Musk’s presumption of legitimacy. He has neither been elected by American citizens nor confirmed by our legislative body and has no business preemptively calling the shots.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.