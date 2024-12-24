Lincoln County Community Theater will hold auditions for its winter/spring production of the musical “Fiddler on the Roof” on Jan. 6 and 7. Performances are scheduled for the weekend of May 2, 3 and 4. This will be a fully staged production with full orchestra.

The roles of Tevye and his wife, Golde, are already cast. There are multiple other roles for to fill.

Winner of nine Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964, “Fiddler on the Roof” is the brainchild of Broadway legends Jerome Robbins and Harold Prince, songwriters Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, and bookwriter Joseph Stein. Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing antisemitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, the musical’s universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness. With iconic and beloved songs such as “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” Fiddler on the Roof is the perfect mix of audience-pleasing humor and heart.

The ensemble rehearses Sunday afternoons until closer to production when the rehearsals will become more frequent. Rehearsals for the principals take place per scheduling availability. Niall Lessard will be restaging the iconic original Jerome Robbins choreography.

The theater especially welcomes auditioners with a dance background. Plan to sing a short song, bringing either sheet music in the correct key or having an accompaniment track. An accompanist will be provided. Audition times are from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 6-7, in Porter Hall at Skidompha Library in Damariscotta.

