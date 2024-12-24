The Monmouth Community Players will present their 4th Annual MCP Shorts Play Festival from Jan. 3-5 at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St. in Monmouth. This short play festival had its origins during 2020, where MCP solicited scripts from local playwrights and presented staged readings via Zoom recordings. Since then, the festival has evolved to include live performances of the shows.

The past two years have been performed in found spaces. This year, the group brings the festival to the stage for the first time, where shows will get full production value. The group said in a prepared release that the best part is getting to “honor the creativity of many of Maine’s hard-working playwrights.”

The festival this year will include 11 scripts, featuring six local directors and performed by local actors. Selections to be produced include “Just Ice” by Jon Bolduc and “People Watching” by Josie French, both of Lewiston; “Here We Grow Again” by Greg Simpson, of Minot; “Scrabble” by Jeff Stewart, of Southport; “Making an Impression” by Roger Powers, of West Bath; “Nine Miles to Maryville” by Joe Swenson, of Portland; “Down With It” by Melanie Wolfe, of Blue Hill; “Change of Date” by Jonathan Hamann and “My 2 Cents” by Danny Gay, both of Monmouth; “Pinkie and Sheila” by Randy Hunt, of Westbrook; and “The Proposal” by Greg Tulonen, of Auburn.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 and 4, and 2 p.m. on Jan. 5. Tickets are $10 general admission and are available online or at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased by visiting monmouthcommunityplayers.org or contacting the box office at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com or 370-9566. Questions about the play festival can be email to the artistic director at adatmcp@gmail.com.

