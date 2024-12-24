SACO – Elizabeth Ann White, 73, of Pheasant Road, passed away on Dec. 20, 2024 surrounded by loved ones at her home. She was born in Waterville, Maine on Dec. 14, 1951, the daughter of Donald Adams and Ellen Durkee. As a girl, she attended school in Portland.

In 1980, Elizabeth married John L White and raised their children Sarah, Christopher and Hayes. With her husband John, she owned J&E Tower Tech, building and maintaining cellular towers. After retiring in 2000, Elizabeth volunteered in the Saco community. For many years she helped build up the Saco Food Pantry.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband John White; her daughter Sarah Ouellette and her husband Scott Ouellette, her son Christopher Sawyer and his wife Roxanne Sawyer, her son Hayes Sawyer and his wife Beth Sawyer; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Randy Adams and his wife Pam, Steve Durkee and his wife Anna, her sisters Peggy Strout and Pam Donaldson.

She was predeceased by her brother Donald Adams Jr. and her sister Sylvia White.

A graveside service will be held on Dec. 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. at Southern Maine Veteran Cemetery; 83 Stanley Road, Springvale, Maine 04083.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco, Maine is entrusted with her arrangements.

﻿In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

the Saco Food Pantry in honor of Elizabeth White

