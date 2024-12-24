LISBON FALLS – Susan Marie (Swan) Alley, 76, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord Jesus on the evening of Dec. 21, 2024. surrounded by her family. Born in Westbrook March 12, 1948, Susan was the daughter of Ernest and Grace Swan (Houston).

Susan’s life was defined by her faith and her devotion to serving others. She radiated the light and love of Christ to all who knew her. She always had a worship song or Bible verse in her heart. She loved playing the piano for services at church and teaching Sunday School. She attended a Bible study and prayer group weekly and visited people on the streets and in Deering Oaks Park in Portland to share the love of Christ.

Susan graduated from the University of Maine with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Her passion for teaching led her to dedicate many years as a teacher and support educator in the Saco and MSAD6 Dstricts and Greater Portland Christian school.

Susan was the beloved mother of three children: Leah, Jewel, and Samuel. She cherished her role as “Nannie” to her six grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.

Preceded in death by her brother Steve Swan, Susan is survived by her loving siblings: her sister Polly Jensen and brothers Rick, Randy, and Phil Swan. Her extended family and friends will remember her as a prayer warrior with a playful spirit. She was loving, generous, hilarious, musical, faithful, enduring, adventurous and thrifty.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held on Dec. 28, at 11:00 a.m. at Lisbon Falls Baptist Church.

Copy the Story Link