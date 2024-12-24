BRUNSWICK – Timothy “Tim” Alton Grondin, 65, passed away unexpectedly at home on Dec. 19, 2024. He was born in Brunswick, Maine, Nov. 22, 1959, to the late Clarence “Sonny” Grondin and Grace Grondin. He spent most of his youth living on River Road in Brunswick.

He was a 1979 graduate of Brunswick High School where he played defensive tackle on the football team. Several quotes in his yearbook referred to him as “Angel Face”. Immediately after high school he went to work for General Dynamics, Bath Iron Works and became a master spray painter. His job sent him as far west as California and as far south as Florida. He most recently was given the honor of taking the maiden voyage on the USS Zumwalt from Bath, Maine. To Pascagoula, Miss.

Tim was a very proud father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his immediate family. He loved rock and roll music, concerts, and football. One of his favorite places to be was Moxie, Maine, where he could hunt, fish and spend time at the camp his father and Uncle John built in the 1950s.

He is survived by his loving wife Shannon of Gray; his sons, Edward Grondin (Sarah) and Timothy Jr. both of Phippsburg; sisters, Gloria Grondin, Judith Grondin both of Freeport, Janis Wash of Mesa, Ariz., Linda Grondin of Bath, brothers, Dana Grondin (Stacie) of Phippsburg, James (Linda) Grondin of Lexington, Va.; grandsons, Sonny Leroy Grondin of Phippsburg; nephews, Sean (patty) Young of Chandler, Ariz., Chad (Candice) Wash of Aledo, Texas, Noah Grondin of Phippsburg, Gabriel Grondin of Phippsburg; and a niece Jeanette Grondin of Wendell, NC

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, Bath.

Copy the Story Link