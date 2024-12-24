Buster Keaton in a scene from the 1940 film “Go West.” Courtesy of Rockland Public Library

Rockland Public Library will screen “Go West” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 in the Community Room and via Zoom.

In this silent Western comedy film, Buster Keaton stars as a drifter who heads west seeking his fortune and gets into misadventures at a cattle ranch.

This event is free and open to all. For more information or for Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
film, Midcoast Go, rockland maine, Times Record

Related Stories
Latest Articles