Rockland Public Library will screen “Go West” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 in the Community Room and via Zoom.

In this silent Western comedy film, Buster Keaton stars as a drifter who heads west seeking his fortune and gets into misadventures at a cattle ranch.

This event is free and open to all. For more information or for Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov.

