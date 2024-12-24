A Bath businesswoman is taking another step in her music career by releasing a new album reflecting on the value of slowing down and finding value in routine.

Lauren Crosby, co-owner of OystHERS Raw Bar & Bubbly, began tracking her new self-funded album in October. She is working for the first time at Expanding Sky Studio at Fort Andross in Brunswick, after previously working with Acadia Recording Company in Portland for two of her previous albums: “Nights Darker in New Harbor,” released on July 30, 2021; and “I Said Take Me to the Water,” released in 2019.

Crosby is taking a much slower approach to the album than she has in her previous works. She is giving herself more breathing room to work on its production over five months, while she previously completed the tracking, mixing and mastering within two months. She hopes to release the album in mid-April but doesn’t have a hard deadline.

“I am giving myself more grace with this album because I think something I have overlooked in the past is taking some serious time to listen and really think,” Crosby said.

Crosby used to move quickly through life, but when her father, Capt. Angus Crosby, died in late 2021, she began to slow down and become more present. The new album’s opening track is “Like You Used To,” which deals with nostalgia while toying with the idea that the grass is not always greener on the other side.

“Even though it’s a fictional song, some of the lyrics are like, ‘You don’t get me high like you used to,'” Crosby said. “It’s the idea that getting into mundane routines can be very hard, but at the same time, there is a beauty in that because of how lucky we are to have these routines.”

Crosby believes the simplicity of everyday life is beautiful and can be overlooked by the feeling of being stuck in a rut. However, there is a slowness to be observed, which is reflected in the new album’s first track.

Her new album is genre-bending with alternative country and lyrically induced folk with band members, including bass, piano and accordion player Justin Maxwell; lead guitarist Aaron Nadeau; and her band’s newest drummer, Ginger Cote.

Crosby started in 2012, with her lyrics based on stories she has heard. She began writing poetry at age 13 but didn’t play any instruments until she turned 17 and taught herself how to play the guitar. Crosby’s mom signed Lauren and her sister up for piano lessons in Five Islands, which helped build her foundation for writing songs with a piano.

Songwriting to Crosby is healing from the terrible things in life, with the songs building up in her head, begging to be shared.

“I am just making music I feel like for myself as a means to cope with certain things in my life,” Crosby said. “I am feeling very comfortable with my music career. I feel like I could just continue to write my songs, self-fund my albums and maybe play a show here or there.”

She moved to Dutch Harbor, Alaska, in 2021, putting out her “Night’s Darker in New Harbor” album. Crosby lived in Alaska for two years before returning to Georgetown, Maine. Most of the songs on her upcoming new album were written during this period of the remote and rugged Alaskan terrain.

“That was still the culture of COVID; still kind of hard to book gigs [and] venues still being a little odd, and I got sick of it,” Crosby said.

She said other songs were written in early 2021 when Crosby lived in Damariscotta. The album is a 60-40 split between Maine and Alaska. A couple of songs, including “Last Time Katie Went to Gloucester ” and “Learn to Leave Them,” were inspired by life events with friends.

The theme of Crosby’s new album is a seafaring storyteller with a combination of folk and blues, which is lyrically moody, as she puts it. Crosby prefers to sit and write her music rather than go out on multiple tours, but she is open to change.

Crosby hopes to release the album at One Longfellow Square in Portland and potentially at the Portland House of Music, with plans to do a little touring. She plans to perform a couple of shows in Maine and is considering smaller regional tours, expressing her excitement to continue focusing on writing.

