The Send Brewing Co., which will specialize in Japanese-style beer and comfort food, is slated to launch Friday in Knightville.

The 50-seat venue at 15 Ocean St. — formerly home to Foulmouthed Brewing — will offer three American-style beers to start: a pale ale, IPA and stout. Owner Cole Corbin said he aims to introduce The Send’s Japanese-style lagers this spring.

The Send also serves Sapporo and a sour ale from Mast Landing, along with sake, wine, hard seltzer, cider and some non-alcoholic options.

The food menu spotlights Japanese comfort food that Corbin enjoyed while growing up in Japan, including cold and hot shareable plates like a daikon salad, karaage (Japanese fried chicken), tempura onion rings, onigiri rice balls and curry korroke, a croquette filled with potato and Japanese curry. The Send’s chef, Jayde Miller, lived and cooked for a period in Japan and cooked locally at The Continental and CBG.

The interior features a ceiling mural and neon installation, a collaboration between Portland designer Jill Perry of Third Bird Creative and neon artist David Johansen, aka Neon Dave.

Corbin was previously an aerospace engineer with NASA. After a stint working at a brewery in Virginia, he attended brewing school in Chicago and Germany. Corbin then worked for eight years at Maine Beer Co., eventually becoming its director of brewing operations. For the last two years, Corbin worked part-time in the kitchen at Nighthawk’s Kitchen in Freeport and as a bartender at Mast Landing, to gain experience in both front- and back-of-house operations.

The Send will be open Thursday through Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., except Sundays, when it will close at 8:30 p.m.

