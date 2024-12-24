Some children have no idea their families are struggling to make ends meet.

They may never know how the high costs of rent, heat and groceries means they almost missed out on the joy of unwrapping gifts this holiday season.

Others are painfully aware of their circumstances.

Some have lost a parent to an illness or accident. Some have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect. And an unusually high number are homeless, living in shelters or in space borrowed from friends or family.

They are among the more than 4,000 Maine children who are about to receive new toys and books because of the readers who have supported the Press Herald Toy Fund for 75 years.

While economic pressures led to a surge of requests for help this year, the Toy Fund placed additional orders and did some last-minute shopping to make sure no child was passed over.

Advertisement

They include the three children of a teacher in York County overwhelmed by the high costs of supporting her family on her salary alone.

“For kids, Christmas is pure magic and I want to do everything I can to provide that magic for my babies but at this stage in my life, I need some help doing that,” she wrote.

And they include the three children of a veteran in Central Maine whose partner wrote the Toy Fund for help.

“As of last year, we were homeless. My partner is a veteran who recently found full-time employment. We are barely making ends meet with his benefits and employment. This would be such a huge help for Christmas,” she wrote.

Many are newcomers to Maine who escaped danger and hardship to start a new life in a cold part of the world that has turned out to be warm and welcoming.

“I am an immigrant mother who resettled to the United States for better life conditions,” a mother in Cumberland County wrote. “I am a mother of four and Christmas is a holiday that means a lot to me and my children. As a mother, putting a smile on the face of my children is the most rewarding thing I could accomplish.”

Advertisement

Some of the children have illnesses or disabilities, including a 4-year-old girl in Cumberland County who is autistic and looking forward to Christmas.

“She’s accomplished so much in this last year and I’m so proud of her,” he mother wrote. “I just want to be able to give her something for Christmas! She deserves it.”

Many have been filled with anticipation, their parents wrote. And all deserve a reason to smile and enjoy the holidays no matter why they need help.

“Our children deserve more than we can give them, which is why we are infinitely thankful for programs like the Toy Fund to help them have the holiday season every young child deserves,” a mother of two from the Midcoast wrote the fund. “With your help we will be able to celebrate the lovely children we have.”

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Advertisement

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

Robert L. Alexandre $150

In memory of our parents — Anna & Domenico Floridino and Philis & Anthony Peverada Sr., Tony & Angie Peverada $100

From F/V Miss Amelia and F/V Maria & Dorothy and Captain Rob Odlin — Diving Adventures Inc $250

In honor of Mr. Bill, driver of Scarborough Bus #34, from Liam Odlin $25

In honor of Mr. Carl, driver of Scarborough Bus #34, from Amelia Odlin $25

George O. Jones Jr. $105.52

Happy holidays and sincere gratitude to journalists everywhere. Bob Dixon and family $63.44

Philip Pedro $105.52

Anonymous $52.91

In memory of Beth Polletto who loved Christmas. John and Kathy Polletto $20

Warm holiday wishes! Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

In memory of Josephine H. Detmer or Dodie. My mummy!! Whom I love forever. Zareen Taj Mirza $315.93

Amanda Scarpone $21.35

In loving memory of Doris Cook, who loved volunteering for the Bruce Roberts Toy Fund. Mary Cook & Tim Sunday $105.52

In loving memory of my wife, Doris Cook. We wrapped a lot of toys for the Bruce Roberts Toy Fund through the years. Ed Cook $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

In loving memory of Brendan. Mom and Dad, Nazare Conway $158.12

Merry Christmas! Mary and Michael, Mary Gallant $105.52

Anonymous $52.91

Pauline Spinrad $21.35

Anonymous $52.91

Mary Ellen Wass $50

Beth and Keith Phelan $125

In memory of Ed and Betty Burns, Merry Christmas, Edward Burns $100

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, Shawnee-Barbara, my $$ elves, Dianne Curry $150

Carlton and Joan Leach $100

From Molly Molly $75

For Bill/Raven, Sandra Smith $100

Cumberland County Retired Educators Association $100

Kendall & Jackson $100

From Allie, Sophie and Zoey $10

In memory of our parents, Ethel and Witold Koceiko, Tom and Marianne Koceiko $25

In memory of loved ones, for a Merry Christmas, Judy Sides $300

Anne Coughlan $30

Ellen and Christopher Pirone $100

Charles Tibbetts $100

Stephen and Valerie Loring $150

Cindy and Peter Bishop $200

In memory of Mom, Dad and Pat, Richard Vaglia $100

Remembering L. Philip Bernier and Therese Bernier Burns, Susan Penna Bernier $100

Ivy Rebekah Lodge #5, I.O.O.F. $50

Seth Brewster $100

In memory of Henry and Jeannette Gagnon, Anonymous $100

Marilyn Peay $100

In sweet memory of Juli and Paul, Jeanne Beliveau $100

Thomas and Holly McKenny $1,000

Mortin Soule $200

In memory of my parents and grandmother, Anonymous $35

In memory of Maddy Corson, The Schnapp/Almy Family $100

Maureen McQuinn and John Elwell $25

In memory of Dolly and Molly, Anonymous $100

Anonymous $100

In loving memory of Mom and Dad, Cliff and Gerry Ashley, Joan Ashley $20

In loving memory of Pauline Getchell and Theresa Forestell, Joan Ashley $20

Maura and Leo Carter $100

Press Herald book sale $16

In loving memory of Laurie Knox Small, Anonymous $52.91

Merry Christmas, Anonymous $47.65

In memory of Gloria and Merle Watson, Anonymous $105.52

In honor of our six granddaughters – “The Lady Pack”, Anonymous $105.52

In memory of our Pappou Nick, who always supported the toy fund. Anonymous $250.00

Anonymous $105.52

Secret Santa $210.73

In memory of Charlotte Lacrosse. Amy and Michael Young, Amy Young $100

In Memory of Frank & Jane Nanos (Mimi & Gramps), Aunty Cheryl, Uncle Paul and Bob Barrows (Dad). You are all missed. Love, Becky & Madison $131.82

In Memory of Deidre Reid Nelson, Alice Reid Moisen $105.52

Sandra and Tony Curro, Peter Girard $250

Campus Tours, Christopher Carson $526.35

Tess Tacka $105.52

Jodi Mezzanotte and Mark St.Germain $105.52

Anonymous $21.25

Merry Christmas! Anonymous $105.52

Hope you have a Merry Christmas, Anonymous $105.52

In loving memory of Tim Porta, who loved Christmas and always made sure children had presents to open. Anonymous $105.52

Keep up the good work! Anonymous $105.52

Hope this helps! Anonymous $105.52

Pat Profeta $105.52

The Perlmutters $100

Debra Jordan $105.52

To bring Christmas magic to children, Missy and Jay Hall $210.73

Merry Christmas to all the kids and their families!, Katherine, Steve and Caroline $263.34

Anonymous $52.92

Anonymous $315.94

Emily Swan $100

In loving memory of Jim Donahue, Jeff Wark $52.92

Merry Christmas in honor of our granddaughter’s Maddie and Ellie. Nikki Theriault and Johnny DiFiore $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

Merry Christmas! Kevin, Maggie & Fox $105.52

Sandra Murray $210.73

In honor of our first grandchild, Merry Xmas, Jeff and Theresa Moody $250

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $52.92

In memory of Barbara & Tom Lloyd, Judy Lloyd $31.88

Anonymous $26.62

In memory of Marnie, Elena Schmidt $158.13

Anonymous $105.52

Donald E. Starr & Serena Wakelin $263.34

Tom & Stephanie Manning $526.35

In memory of my parents and grandparents, Merry Christmas! Pamela McEntee Thomas $105.52

For Diane, who cares. Ed $30

Rachel and Andrew Brigham $210.73

Anonymous $52.92

Happy Holidays. Portland Longshoremen’s Benevolent Society, Kevin Connolly $263.35

Anonymous $105.52

In Honor of Jan Ingalls, The Saufleys $210.73

Thinking of: Howard Cail, Robert & Elizabeth, Nancy, Mere, Marc, Miles,& Maddie, Anonymous $263.34

Anonymous $26.62

Anonymous $52.92

The Graham Family $26.62

In memory of Bob and Janet Ellis and John McKenna, Bud and Laura Ellis $52.92

Drumlin Environmental, Matthew Reynolds $263.34

To the kiddos from BK, DK, Jase, Trav, Lex, Danielle, Coop, Piper, AJ, Gunny and Falafel, The Kroots $250

In memory of all family loved ones no longer with us. Cliff & Sherry Colville $200

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $210.73

Happy Holidays and many blessings for 2025! #6 of the 12c’s, Maureen Palladino $126.56

Anonymous $105.52

George & Deanna Hunter $105.52

God Bless all children. May they be safely in His loving care, Anonymous $105.52

Sarah Schneider $21.36

Merry Christmas from the Royal River Boat crew & friends, Royal River Boat $105.52

Anonymous $31.88

Merry Christmas to All! $105.52

In memory of our parents, Phil & Henty LaRou who made Christmas a very special time for family & Friends. The LaRou Children $500

Anonymous $52.92

Anonymous $42.40

In memory of Jeff, Anonymous $52.92

Anonymous $52.92

In memory of Charlotte and John LaCrosse, Mimi, Mary Ann Delsandro $52.92

TOTAL TO DATE: $156,707.21

Copy the Story Link