Biddeford Seeds of Hope overnight shelter recently renovated their former worship hall in order to accommodate up to 60 people experiencing homelessness overnight.

The renovation process took almost six months, and throughout it all, a kind of hero emerged: local contractor Jim Godbout.

Godbout, who owns a local plumbing and heating company, signed on to the project in June, when city officials asked him to help with the renovations.

“I was quite happy to do this project for the unhoused in this city,” Godbout said. “I think it’s a really important element to bring some respect back to the people that are unfortunately not housed at this time.”

It was a good-sized project, Godbout said, beginning with removing old items from the building and assessing structural issues.

The roof was in bad shape and needed to be almost completely replaced, and several windows had fallen out of the upstairs room.

Midway through the renovation, problems emerged. Biddeford had applied for a grant from the federal Housing and Urban Development agency, which did not come through.

Godbout and his team were asked to stop renovations in August.

But Godbout persisted, and his team kept working. They were going to finish the project before the colder months, one way or another.

“We needed a place to keep these people fed and warm during the bad weather,” Godbout said. “We got it done.”

By November, Godbout and his team finished the project under budget at just $655,000. The city had approved a budget of $800,000.

With the HUD money falling through, the Biddeford City Council approved a payment of $400,000 to Godbout last month.

“That took a huge weight off my chest, to be honest,” Godbout said.

Vassie Fowler, director at Seeds of Hope, is one of many who are grateful for Godbout’s commitment to community issues.

“His involvement in the renovation of Seeds of Hope goes beyond words,” Fowler told the Courier. “He embodies the spirit of ‘doing’ and sets a powerful example for us all.”

Seeds of Hope is making a difference in people’s lives, Godbout said. That’s why it was so important to him and his team to get the project done before the winter.

Biddeford Mayor Martin Grohman thanked Godbout for his work at Seeds of Hope.

“It’s not a healthy existence for anyone living outside,” Grohman said. “Now that we’re offering this option, I think we can all be proud.”

In the next few months, Godbout hopes to finish renovating the downstairs at Seeds of Hope, including a commercial kitchen to feed the almost 100 people who come through the doors every day.

“I believe that people need to care for other people, and I will always do that,” Godbout said.

