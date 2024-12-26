Results of the first round of the St. Dom’s Christmas Classic at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Cheverus/Yarmouth 2, Guilford (Conn.) 1, SO: Owen Cheever and Hakon Yeo scored in the shootout for Cheverus/Yarmouth in a win over the Grizzlies.

Guilford’s Ethan Wilhout scored in the first round of the shootout before Cheever scored in the second round and Yeo scored in the third round.

Wilhout scored late in the first period, assisted by Kellen Rinehart and Cade Rinehart.

Brady Martin scored midway through the third period for Cheverus/Yarmouth, set up by Yeo.

Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse will replace Cheverus/Yarmouth in the second round of the tournament and will face St. Dom’s. Guilford plays Edward Little in the consolation bracket.

John Bapst co-op 6, Lewiston 2: Will Bourgeois scored a hat trick and had two assists for the Crusaders in a win over the Blue Devils.

Cooper Lewis added a goal and an assist, while Owen Hart and Nathan Marryatt also scored for John Bapst.

Matt Levasseur and Rex Turnell scored for Lewiston, with Austin Landry picking up an assist.

John Bapst will play Thornton Academy in the second round.

Thornton Academy 9, West Haven (Conn.) 3: Jake Skillings, Trent Lesieur and Jake Allaire each scored twice for the Golden Trojans in their win over the Blue Devils.

Allaire added two assists, while Lesieur and Skillings had one.

Cam Cyr, Dom Martin and Brady Pecora also scored for Thornton, which got six of its nine goals in the third period.

Cameren Lipford scored in the first for West Haven. Brady Price and JustinSean Bruno had third-period tallies. Price added an assist. Leo Mazuroski and Thomas Porto each added a helper.

West Haven plays Lewiston in the consolation bracket in a battle of the Blue Devils.

