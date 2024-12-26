Located in the highly desirable Jordan Farm subdivision, this estate property with a 10,005 square foot main house and two-story barn with 1,640 square foot guest house above is being offered to the market for the very first time. This property provides stately curb appeal, stunning grounds and a feeling of privacy and seclusion.

Entering the main house, the primary level has two large entertaining spaces both opening to the outdoors and the gunite saltwater pool that is complimented by a gas fire pit, an adjacent wood burning outdoor chimney, and a pool house containing a bar and half bath. Also on this level is a spacious eat-in kitchen, a full bar, a professional grade half-court basketball gym, a dramatic two-story foyer, formal dining room, a first-floor bedroom with adjacent full bath, and attached three-car garage with radiant heat in the flooring.

Upstairs are four additional bedrooms, including two suites. The primary suite features a spa-like bath, custom tile shower and two fully custom walk-in closets. The lower level has something for everyone, with a theater room, billiards room, golf simulator, oversized full bathroom and private office. Returning to the exterior, over a private bridge, you’ll find a two-story barn with a two-bedroom guest house on the second level.

When it’s time to leave the all-encompassing comforts of this home, Cumberland Center downtown Portland, Yarmouth Village and Freeport are a conveniently close drive. Also nearby are 70 acres of trails and the town’s public landing, which has beach access and a dock.

See more pictures of this listing.

71 Chets Way is represented by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at dbanks@davidbanksteam.com.