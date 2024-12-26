Offices closed

Gorham municipal public offices will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day.

Trash collection

There will be no trash collection on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Wednesday’s route will be collected on Thursday, and Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday.

Medical Loan Closet

Gorham residents in need of medical equipment temporarily can visit the Gorham Medical Loan Closet at the municipal center, 75 South St. It has wheelchairs, walkers, canes and scooters.

Advertisement

To schedule an appointment or learn more information, call 839-3859.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross is conducting a blood donation opportunity from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham.

For an appointment, call the Red Cross in Portland at 1-800-464-6692, or go to redcrossblood.org/give.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 25, 1974, that Gorham Police Officer Ronald Shepard and a Scarborough police sergeant recovered a TV set stolen in a Scarborough housebreak.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Dec. 18 that the U.S. public debt was $36,167,604,149,955.61.

Copy the Story Link