Maine’s highest court ruled Thursday that state records related to the deaths of four children in 2021 are confidential and may not be released to lawmakers who sought them as part of their work to understand and address deficiencies in the state’s child protective services.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court’s written decision upholds a Kennebec County Superior Court’s ruling that the Department of Health and Human Services does not have to comply with a request for the records from lawmakers on the Government Oversight Committee, which sued the department in 2022 in an effort to obtain the records.

Lawmakers argued that the Superior Court erred in its interpretation of state statute, and that the committee should be able to receive and review confidential records and information.

But the high court said that while staff in the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, or OPEGA, should have full access to the DHHS records, the law does not grant that same access to the committee. OPEGA conducts investigations on behalf of the committee and submits findings to lawmakers, often without confidential details.

“Although the Committee is authorized to conduct hearings — and to examine witnesses and to order the appearance of persons to testify or produce documents — the hearings are expressly ‘for the purpose of receiving reports from the office and questioning public officials about office findings and recommendations,'” the court wrote.

All six justices on the court agreed with the decision, though Justice Rick Lawrence said the majority opinion went too far in concluding that the committee is never authorized to seek confidential information like child protective records.

Lawrence said the committee shouldn’t get the records because it had not yet received evaluations of the department’s handling of the four deaths from OPEGA or the final phase of a comprehensive review of child protective services, and therefore was not in a position to decide if the information would be critical to its work.

“I do not believe that this ruling precludes the future issuance of a subpoena for the confidential child protection records or, if necessary, the filing of a motion to compel compliance with such a subpoena, so long as the committee is taking such action in order to review and determine whether it endorses the OPEGA reports and to determine what, if any, legislation to propose,” he wrote.

This story will be updated.

