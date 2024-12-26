GIRLS

PORTLAND 50, PORTSMOUTH (N.H.) 41: An 11-0 fourth-quarter run, spearheaded by senior guard Baleria Yugu (35 points, four 3-pointers), carried the Bulldogs to a win over Portsmouth in Thursday’s first game.

Portland took an early 10-3 lead, but Portsmouth went on an 8-0 run before the first quarter ended. Much of the game was within one possession, as the Clippers led 23-21 at the half and Portland led 33-31 after the third quarter.

Maggie Pataki led Portsmouth with 12 points. Bridget Emery added 10.

PORTSMOUTH (N.H.) 46, BRUNSWICK 37: Portsmouth never trailed in its second game of the day, but the Clippers almost lost a 21-point lead.

Despite being down 23-6 at halftime, Brunswick clawed back and brought it to 33-32 midway through the fourth quarter. Evangeline Harvie scored 12 points (two 3-pointers) and Kyra Fortier had 10 points (three 3-pointers) for the Dragons.

Size and efficient ball movement proved decisive down the stretch, as senior forward Bridget Emery led the Clippers with 20 points. Thirteen of Portsmouth’s 16 baskets came on assists.

CHEVERUS 57, FREEPORT 35: After a slow start, Cheverus drained seven 3-pointers to fly past Freeport. Junior guard Kylie Lamson paced the Stags, who had 11 players notch a basket, with 24 points.

Cheverus led Freeport 20-11 at the half and 37-18 after three quarters.

Maddie Cormier led Freeport with 14 points.

BOYS

BIDDEFORD 48, WAYNFLETE 33: Points were hard to come by in the first quarter (Biddeford led 8-4), but by the final whistle, 11 players recorded a basket for the Tigers, including 11 points (three 3-pointers) from sophomore guard Ernie Dore.

Biddeford maintained a double-digit advantage in the second half, leading 33-23 as the game entered the final quarter. JJ Carlo paced the Flyers with 13 points and Malcolm O’Wril scored nine.

PORTLAND 52, MORSE 28: Tied at 22 late in third quarter, Portland broke away with a 27-point fourth quarter to give coach Joe Russo a win over former assistant Steve Stewart.

Junior guard Lucas LeGage led all scorers with 17 points (four 3-pointers) as 11 Bulldogs scored.

Gage Suitter was the Shipbuilders’ top scorer with 12 points.

ALVIRNE (N.H.) 65, AUGUST MARTIN (N.Y.) 46: Thanks to a quick start and strong transition offense, Alvirne never lost the lead against the Falcons.

Junior forward Garrett Hall led Alvirne with wth 17 points, while Sammy De Witt sank four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points.

August Martin’s Matthew Maynard led all scorers with 18 points. David Fowler added 12.

TRANSIT TECH (N.Y.) 62, PORTLAND 59 (OT): Junior forward Shareef Smith scored all of his 13 points in the final quarter of regulation and overtime, including five points in the final two minutes, as Transit Tech overcame a first-half double-digit deficit to beat Portland in the final game of the day.

The Express did not take a lead until 3:48 left in the fourth quarter. Imanuelle Mikenzie scored all of his 16 points, including four 3-pointers, in the second half.

Portland’s Lucas LeGage led all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers.

