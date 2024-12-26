The Portland Expo court is no longer Bulldog blue, nor are the bleachers “old and terrible.” The Holiday Hoops Showcase isn’t an actual tournament anymore, rather four days of games, and the Christmas music stops playing around 4 p.m.

But to Brunswick girls basketball coach Sam Farrell, there’s still some magic remaining in the annual tradition.

“I mean, you’re playing in one of the most historic basketball buildings in the country,” Farrell said. “I grew up in Portland, so I remember coming to games here back in the day when it was a real tournament. You’d have New York Tech and all these big time schools, you had future (NCAA) Division 1 players, some professional players come through here. I just remember coming here, being a kid and being in awe of all the talent. … That’s the beauty of coming to something like this, because it’s just loose and fun. And who doesn’t love basketball?”

The 2024 Varsity Maine Holiday Hoops Showcase started Thursday and runs through Monday (with a day off Sunday). It features 37 teams (22 boys, 15 girls), including six from outside of Maine.

The Brunswick girls faced Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in their first game of the tournament Thursday afternoon and struggled to get going. Missing the post presence of the Morin sisters (Lexi and Julianna), the Dragons struggled with Portsmouth’s half-court trap, managed only two field goals in the first half and couldn’t disrupt the Clippers’ efficient ball movement. Brunswick trailed 23-6 at the half.

Despite being down 21 early in the third, Brunswick was all laughs and smiles on the court. Evangeline Harvie scored all 12 of her points and added four assists in the second half, including three to Kyra Fortier behind the arc. The Dragons clawed to within 33-32 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Clippers’ size and spacing helped them secure the win. Bridget Emery scored 20 points and Portsmouth won, 46-37.

“Anytime you can get in a facility like this, on a court like this, play teams that you don’t normally play at the holidays, it’s just perfect,” Portsmouth coach Tim Hopley said.

Hopley’s teams have come to Portland the last three years, facing Brunswick each time. He always looks forward to the bus rides from New Hampshire to Maine, because that’s when he receives one of his favorite gifts — more time with his players and learning about their respective holiday traditions.

“When we went down trying to get ourselves squared away and mentally focused to come back after a day full of eating and presents or whatever, they’re still down in the locker room talking about, ‘I’ve got to return this gift,’ and ‘I want to get this, and I want to get that,’” Hopley said. “I’m laughing, and I’m like, ‘We got to go play a game in a minute.’ And obviously, you know, the way we shot (in a 50-41 loss against Portland on Thursday morning), we were still thinking about returning gifts.”

Farrell said his favorite basketball-related gift is a custom metal clipboard given to him by assistant coach Rian Sachs when she played for Farrell in 2015. It may be very scratched and dented, but it’s still not broken.

It’s possible the clipboard saw one of its last games with Farrell in the Expo. If the MPA’s reclassification plan for 2025 were to stay as proposed, Brunswick is set to move from A South to AA North during the regular season, and from the Portland Expo to the Augusta Civic Center during tournament time.

“I’ll miss this next year, because if it goes the way they’re saying, and we’re moving to AA North, I’ll miss playing tournament games here,” Farrell said. “Augusta has nothing on the Expo.”

