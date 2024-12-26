The legacy of Sen. Susan Collins is at a tipping point. Will she truly represent the interests of the people of Maine by insisting that the incoming administration’s department heads be people of integrity, wisdom and experience? Or will she “toe the line” and sail off into the sunset on a ship of fools?

Leo Ojala
Kennebunk

