In the past few weeks, we have felt the chill of winter move in and seen the first of this season’s snow. While I love winter, in my professional life as a homeless outreach worker, this has sent both our team and our clients into a panic.

The city council did the right thing last year in adding 50 more beds to the shelter to accommodate the increasing need. However, every morning social services workers receive an update of the available beds at the shelter, which has been consistently under 15 since the beginning of this month, and by the early afternoon all the beds are full. There is no more room at the inn. Unsheltered homeless individuals are able to call the shelter in the early evening to see if a bed has become available after dinner is served, but with almost all providers closing at or before 5 p.m., that becomes impossible if those in need do not have a phone, or the transportation to get to Riverside Street.

Due to this, I call upon the City of Portland to reconsider its policy of clearing every tent they find (“Homeless people are being moved more quickly in Portland, but some have nowhere to go,” Dec. 9) despite the fact that the shelter fills up every day. We cannot claim that the shelter has room.

Homelessness is solvable and the city must do more to work towards real progress in ending homelessness rather than putting time and resources into actions that further hurt already desperate individuals.

Anna Brewer

Portland

Copy the Story Link