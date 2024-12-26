More than a dozen shots were fired into an apartment building on Cumberland Avenue in Portland just after midnight Thursday.

No one was injured, according to Portland police, but bullet holes were found in and outside of multiple units at 139 Cumberland Ave., as well as some damaged windows.

Several shell casings were also found in the snow at Peppermint Park, a neighborhood playground across the street from the apartment building.

Portland police are asking anyone with information about the case to call 207-874-8575 or text “PPDME” and a message to 847411.

