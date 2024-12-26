The New Year’s Eve Kennebunk celebration (known as NYE KBK) will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at various locations on Main Street in downtown Kennebunk.

The events culminate in the Wild Blueberry Ball Drop from the bell tower of First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church at midnight. The free event is hosted by the First Parish Church, the town of Kennebunk, and the Brick Store Museum.

Founded 10 years ago in 2015 by volunteers from Kennebunk, Brick Store Museum, and First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, the 10th annual NYE KBK offers a family-friendly event that brings the community together to celebrate the New Year.

All events are open to the public free of charge.

Activities include ice skating throughout the evening at the Waterhouse Center; free admission to the Brick Store Museum (6 to 9 p.m.), Early Bird Blueberry Drop from the First Parish bell tower (9 p.m.); and the Wild Blueberry Ball Drop at midnight.

Organizers say the best viewing of the ball drop is via the lawn of the First Parish Church or across the street in front of the Brick Store Museum.

To learn more about the events, visit the New Year’s Eve Kennebunk Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NYEKBK.

