CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Catherine “Cathy” Dunlap Thorpe, 86, a lifelong resident of Auburn, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 19, 2024, at The Heron House in Cumberland Foreside.

Cathy was born in Lewiston on Feb. 10, 1938, the daughter of Malcolm “Mac” B. Dunlap and Elizabeth “Betty” F. Dunlap. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1955 and completed a postgraduate year at Kents Hill Preparatory School in Augusta, before earning an associate’s degree from Vermont College in Montpelier, Vt. Cathy cherished her connections with her Edward Little classmates, many of whom became lifelong friends and continued meeting regularly for luncheons.

Cathy dedicated her career to the family’s insurance business, The Dunlap Corporation (now Cross Insurance), eventually becoming co-owner and senior executive alongside her brother, Stephen F. Dunlap. She retired in 1987, leaving a legacy of kindness and personal development for its employees.

In 1984, Cathy married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Lewis Thorpe, who predeceased her in 2017. Together, they created a blended family of six children, sharing countless memories and adventures traveling.

Cathy’s civic spirit shone brightly through her dedication to numerous organizations, serving on the boards of directors for United Way, Androscoggin Home Health Services (now Andwell Health Partners), Auburn Water District, and Auburn Public Library, where she formed many lasting friendships. She also shared a deep commitment to community service with Bob, including supporting him during his terms as Auburn’s Mayor and School Committee Chair. Later, she shared her love of cooking by teaching classes at SeniorsPlus.

A proud third-generation resident of Auburn, Cathy became an amateur historian about her hometown. In 2019, she was honored in LA Metro Magazine’s article, “The Heart of Auburn: Reminiscences – The City’s 150th Anniversary,” describing Auburn as a special place to grow up and raise her children. One of her favorite places was Auburn Public Library where she volunteered and brought her grandchildren for story hour. Family always came first whether at home, Sabbathday Lake, Tripp Lake, or Sunday dinners with cousins at Poland Spring House. She was the family historian, telling stories of past and present generations, clipping articles for others, and traveling to libraries or cemeteries to chronicle genealogy including a trip to Scotland with her daughter and niece.

Cathy was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Auburn. In recent years, she became an active member, alongside her husband Bob, of the First Universalist Church of Auburn, Unitarian Universalist. Beyond church, at Wavus Camps she developed friendships and an interest in nature, sailing, singing, poetry, and stargazing that continued through life. Cathy is remembered as a warm, caring person; as her high school yearbook says, “The girl with the Thank You.”

Above all, Cathy adored her family. Survived by her children Lane DeCoster (Janis) and Terrilyn DeCoster (Tim Hill); stepchildren Lon Thorpe (Katherine), Barry Thorpe, predeceased (widow Rebecca), Karen Thorpe (Susan Whitford) and Crystal Thorpe (Brian Murray); grandchildren Sabina Kapothanasis and Izzi Grasso; step grandchildren Matthew Thorpe, Naomi Fata, Abigail Thorpe, and Emily Murray; step great grandchildren Malachi, Aryana and Gianni Fata; and other survivors including sisters-in-law Esther Thorpe Tucker and Cynthia DeCoster Curtis; cousins Una Tuck and David Durgin; nieces Deborah Avasthi and Jennifer Markson; and grand nieces and nephews Douglas and Ashley Markson, Evan and Elizabeth Avasthi.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the many caregivers at Stroudwater Lodge, Holbrook Center at Piper Shores and a special thank you to The Heron House and Affinity Care of Maine. They surrounded Cathy with love and kindness that she returned with bright eyes and big smiles.

Visiting hours will be held from 1-4 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Burial services and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cathy’s memory to SeniorsPlus (www.seniorsplus.org) or the Auburn Public Library

(www.auburnpubliclibrary.org).

