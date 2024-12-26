NEW SHARON – Jeffery A. Peaslee, 69, born Oct. 25, 1955, passed away on Dec. 15, 2024, after a brief illness of Cancer. His devoted partner, Deborah, and their son, Josh, were at his side and lovingly cared for him at home until his death.

Jeffery was predeceased by his parents, Ralph W. and Gloria E. Peaslee of South Portland.

He is survived by his wife and lifetime companion, Deborah Peaslee, and their three children, Matthew, Joshua, and Hillary; five grandchildren; sisters Sharon and Ron Maki of Missouri, Renee and Brad Norris of Cape Elizabeth, Andrea Morgan of Brunswick; and several nieces and nephews.

A gathering will be held Dec. 28, at 12 p.m. at Fishermans Point at Willard Beach in South Portland.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan and Scotts Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, where memories, photos, and condolences may be shared at dsfuneral.com.

Copy the Story Link