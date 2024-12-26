FREEPORT – Linda Cummings Foster, 75, of Freeport, Maine, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024 surrounded by her family. She was born April 12, 1949, the daughter of Ronald Cummings Sr. and Dorothy Cummings.

In 1967 she graduated from Freeport High School and she married her husband Peter. Together they traveled during his service to the Navy, especially enjoying their time spent in Antigua where they lived for a time, and were able to travel back to visit later in life. She was blessed to be a stay at home mom and raised her kids with much love. She enjoyed sewing and was a talented quilt maker. She would spend lots of time talking on the phone with her friends and family catching up and laughing and joking. As an active member of her Freeport Alumni group, many hours were spent on organizing functions and breakfasts for her fellow alumni.

Linda is survived by her husband of 57 years, Peter Foster, her brother Ronald Cummings Jr. and his wife Janet of Freeport, a sister-in-law Judy Jones of Gorham; her daughter Lisa Foster Daniel and her husband Jason of Freeport, a son Matthew Foster and his wife Alanna of Freeport; a granddaughter Emily Daniel Urquhart and her husband Robert of Sabatus and a grandson Aaron Daniel and his wife Timber and their daughter Isabelle of Freeport.

A graveside service will be held in the spring.

Copy the Story Link