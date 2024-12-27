When we look back at Portland Harbor news in the early 1900s, there are a few local divers who stand out. The term “submarine diver” was what they called themselves back then, using the term sub-marine to mean “under water.” These divers were not like the scuba divers that we think of today. Divers in the 1800s and early 1900s wore a large diving helmet secured to a diving suit, and they would need to employ a “tender” – a person to help them get into their suit and then supply them with air from above through a hose to the helmet.

Robert E. Chase was one of these daring submarine divers. Born in 1866 in Augusta, he was the son of John E. and Mary Chase. His father, John, was a veteran of the Civil War, having served in the 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry. John died in 1877 when Robert was only 10 years old and, for a time, Robert then lived with his uncle and aunt.

Chase started working as a diver around 1888. He was mentioned in the Portland Evening Express on Dec. 24, 1892, when the steamship Concordia was damaged – a steel wire cable had become tangled in the ship’s propeller. “Mr. Robert E. Chase went down in the diving bell and found that less than four hours work would be required to release the engine.” He was working for another, more established submarine diver, Nat E. Gordon, who kept a business office on Exchange Street in Portland. Chase was boarding with Gordon at his home in Portland as early as 1894. In 1895, Gordon and his wife, Lillian, moved to South Portland, to a home at 41 Front St. in the Cushing’s Point section of Ferry Village; Chase continued boarding with them there for several more years.

The diving profession was a dangerous one, requiring dives in all types of weather. The type of work varied widely, from construction jobs or salvage, to the more gruesome task of recovering the bodies of drowning victims. News articles give a feel for some of the jobs Chase was engaged in, and the traveling that the job also sometimes required. In March of 1898, he was reported working for a few weeks at Dix Island. In April, he did a quick job in Bangor, then was back in Bangor that summer where he was reported to be “improving the bottom of the Penobscot along the wharves of the Maine Central railroad.”

An article in The Fitchburg Sentinel on July 15, 1898, related two close calls. “A few years ago Mr. Chase nearly lost his life while at work raising a sloop which had sunk in Boothbay harbor. He got fouled with the cable of a buoy which marked the location of the wreck and was hung up for 40 minutes. His air hose was caught in such a way that but very little air could get through it … the pump was an old one and did not work well. When he was finally cleared and hauled to the surface he was unconscious and black in the face, from the want of air. It was feared that he would die, but he recovered, and on the next day went down and finished the work of raising the sloop.

“Probably the closest call that Chase ever had was while using dynamite to blow out the pilings of an old bridge which had been torn down. His tender was a new one, who had never worked for a diver before. Chase went down and placed the stick of dynamite in position and started to come back to where he would be hauled to the surface. He had discovered a pile that would not have to be blown, but which could readily be hoisted to the surface with a rope and signaled the tender to send him down a rope. The tender misunderstood the signal and, turning to the man who was looking after the battery, called out: ‘It’s all right, fire the charge.’ Now it happened that the man who was looking after the battery was an old and experienced tender and knew that it wasn’t all right to fire the charge while the man was under water.”

Divers would go wherever duty called, and so Chase found himself traveling to Eastport in 1899 and to Aroostook County in 1902, where he was hired to help recover a bridge in Washburn that had been swept away and had sunk to the bottom of the Aroostook River.

For more photographs and information related to Robert Chase and other early divers, South Portland Historical Society offers a free Online Museum with over 17,000 images available for viewing.

Kathryn Onos DiPhilippo is executive director of the South Portland Historical Society.

