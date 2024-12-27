PORTLAND—Cheverus junior Kylie Lamson didn’t need long to etch her name into program lore.

Just a couple of weeks.

Box score Cheverus 61 Windham 41 W- 4 11 14 12- 41

C- 17 14 18 12- 61 W- M. Delewski 6-1-17, S. Jarvais 3-8-14, Vassoler 2-0-4, Hatch 1-0-3, M. Jarvais 1-1-3 C- Lamson 13-4-36, Jordan 2-7-12, Goodman 2-0-6, Feeley 0-2-2, Kelly 1-0-2, E. Umland 1-0-2, Rush 0-1-1 3-pointers

W (5) M. Delewski 4, Hatch

C (9) Lamson 6, Goodman 2, Jordan Turnovers:

W- 29

C- 20 Free throws

W: 10-14

C: 14-20

And as a result, the reigning Class AA state champion Stags are off to a fast start, thanks in large part to Lamson’s sizzling shooting.

Which was very much on display Friday evening against Windham at Keegan Gymnasium.

Lamson, who transferred to Cheverus this year from Thornton Academy, buried a 3-point shot just 20 seconds in to set the tone, added a second and third 3-ball before the game was three minutes old and she tallied 11 points in the first quarter alone, helping Cheverus race to a 17-4 lead.

Lamson added another 3 just 30 seconds into the second period, but the Eagles would respond and drew within eight before a dizzying Lamson display of eight points in 53 seconds helped produce a 31-15 halftime advantage.

Advertisement

Windham again drew within eight in the third quarter, but Lamson countered with six points in just over a minute and by period’s end, the lead was 49-29 and the Stags rolled from there to a 61-41 victory.

Cheverus got a 36-point tour de force from Lamson, which tied former program standout Maddie Fitzpatrick for the all-time scoring mark in a game, improved to 6-0 with its 27th consecutive win and in the process, dropped the Eagles to 3-2.

“We try to have a balanced offense, but with Kylie out there, she has a green light and we let her do her thing,” said Stags coach Billy Goodman. “I’m pleased with how she plays the game and what she does for us.”

Putting on a show

Cheverus is off to a fast start this winter, downing visiting Deering (59-16), host Bonny Eagle (68-29), host Portland (59-36), visiting South Portland (57-47) and host Bangor (61-35)

Windham, which is always a contender under coach Brody Artes, knocked off Lewiston in its opener (51-10) and after a 33-25 loss to reigning Class AA South champion Gorham, defeated Edward Little in a nail-biter (49-47) and Portland (44-23).

Advertisement

Last winter, the Stags twice handled the Eagles, 62-28 at home and 60-31 in Windham.

Friday, Windham hoped to snap an eight-game skid against Cheverus and beat the Stags for the first time since a 49-44 victory in the 2020 Class AA North quarterfinals, but instead, the Cheverus Express rolled on.

With Lamson serving as the conductor.

The Stags went on top to stay just 20 seconds when Lamson knocked down her first 3.

And for Lamson, the fun was just beginning.

With 6:21 to go in the first quarter, she took a pass from junior Anna Goodman and sank another 3 and after the Eagles got on the board on a free throw from junior Marley Jarvais, sophomore Addison Jordan fed Lamson for another 3 and with 5:08 still to play in the opening stanza, Cheverus had a 9-1 advantage.

Advertisement

“After the first shot, it’s just confidence to keep shooting,” said Lamson. “After I made those three 3s, there was no stopping me until they switched up defenses.”

“I was just thinking that I don’t have to rebound because her shots were going in,” Jordan said. “It just picked up everyone’s energy. The whole gym lights up when she shoots. I knew when she came here, she’d help us stay calm on offense and help us take the right shot.”

After Lamson scored her first two-point field goal, on a driving layup, Artes called timeout and it resulted in a free throw from senior Stella Jarvais and a jumper from sophomore Isabella Vassoler, but Anna Goodman got in on the long-range shooting fun, burying two 3s in a 17-second span, each from sophomore Emilie Umland, to make it 17-4 after eight minutes.

When Lamson opened the second period with a 3 from the corner (from senior Rachel Feeley), the Stags threatened to run away and hide, but Stella Jarvais made two free throws, sophomore Mackenzie Delewski set up Stella Jarvais for a layup and after Jordan made a free throw, a Delewski 3 and two more Stella Jarvais foul shots pulled Windham within eight, 21-13.

The Eagles had multiple chances to draw closer and even missed a layup before Lamson heated up once more.

First, the standout sank a 3, from Feeley.

Advertisement

Lamson then drove for a bank shot and after stealing the ball, Lamson got it back from Umland and buried another 3.

Feeley added two free throws and while Stella Jarvais drove for a late layup, Cheverus held a 31-15 advantage at the half, with Lamson scoring 22 of the points.

“I knew I had to be an offensive leader and a defensive leader this year,” Lamson said. “We’re working together as a team. It’s everyone working to get me open shots and me getting other people shots.”

“Maddie was a little different but she could do it every game too,” said Billy Goodman. “As a point guard, Kylie does it a different way.”

The third period would see Windham again make a run which was again answered by the Stags.

The second half began with the Eagles getting a 3-ball from Delewski, a driving layup from Vassoler, then a runner from Delewski to pull within nine, 31-22.

Advertisement

With 5:19 left in the frame, sophomore Abby Kelly fed Jordan for a layup to snap the 7-0 run, but Delewski countered with another 3 to cut the deficit to just eight, 33-25.

That’s as close as the Eagles would draw, however, as Lamson drove for a contested layup, Lamson made two free throws, then Lamson hit a jumper.

With 2:14 to go in the quarter, Jordan was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer and she sank all three of her subsequent free throws to make it 42-25.

Delewski answered with a free throw, then Stella Jarvais made a layup, but Kelly’s corner jump shot stemmed the tide.

After Marley Jarvais hit a foul shot, Jordan took a pass from Anna Goodman and made a 3, then Jordan hit two free throws to make it a 20-point contest, 49-29, heading to the final period.

“We got a little stale, but Addison picked it up,” Billy Goodman said. “She’s done that all year. She plays with confidence. She’s one of the most improved offensive players I’ve seen. She’s been a go-to player for us when Kylie is on the bench. She makes good decisions.”

Advertisement

Lamson made a free throw to begin the fourth quarter and after Marley Jarvais banked in a shot, Lamson drove for another contested layup.

Delewski scored on a runner, but a free throw from Jordan restored the 20-point lead, 53-33.

After two Stella Jarvais free throws, Lamson hit a runner in the lane.

Delewski got a 3-pointer from the corner to rattle home, but with 3:04 on the clock, Lamson scored her final points on an old-fashioned three-point play, a putback, foul and free throw to give her 36 points on the night.

Lamson had one more look, which would have given her the all-time program mark, but a shot from the lane was off-target. Umland put home the rebound, however.

After wholesale substitutions by both coaches, freshman Sitota Hatch hit a 3 for Windham and senior Evelyn Rush sank a free throw for Cheverus to bring the curtain down on the 61-41 victory.

Advertisement

“It looked like (Windham) got momentum, but what I like about this team, other girls step up and rebound, play defense, hit key shots,” Billy Goodman said.

Lamson not only scored 36 points, she also grabbed five rebounds, had four steals and two blocked shots.

“I thought our kids did a good job contesting shots, but she still made those 3s,” Artes said. “We did everything we could to try to shut her down, but she had a great game and she’s had a great season so far.”

Jordan also wound up in double figures with 12 points, to go with four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

“I just work hard offense and defense, rebound and do the little things,” Jordan said.

Anna Goodman added six points (two assists and two steals), Feeley (four rebounds and three assists), Kelly and Umland (three assists, three rebounds, two steals) had two apiece and Rush finished with one.

Advertisement

The Stags overcame 20 turnovers and made 14-of-20 free throws.

For Windham, Delewski led the way with 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Stella Jarvais added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Vassoler contributed four points, Hatch had three and Marley Jarvais also tallied three, to go with five rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists.

The Eagles enjoyed a 32-27 advantage on the glass and made 10-of-14 free throws, but turned the ball over 29 times.

“The first quarter really dictated the rest of the game, “Artes said. “We made a little run in the third quarter, but that gap was too much. We start three sophomores, so we have a young team. Stella’s done a good job putting everyone on her back.”

Advertisement

Room to grow

Windham hopes to bounce back Monday but it faces another daunting test, at Oxford Hills. The Eagles open the 2025 portion of their schedule next Thursday at home with another doozy, versus Gorham.

“We’re getting better every game,’ Artes said. “We want to be better in February than we are in December. We see (Cheverus) again in a couple weeks (Jan. 24 at home), so it will be a good opportunity to see how far we’ve come. I think we’re in the mix and it’s wide open on both sides.”

Cheverus plays host to Scarborough Monday, then welcomes Edward Little next Thursday before going to Gorham for a state game rematch Jan. 4.

The Stags are looking good in their title defense, but they know they can get even better, as scary as that might sound to the opposition.

“We have to get better at the little things, like turnovers,” said Lamson.

“We knew we had to come back this year and show people we were still what we were,” Jordan said. “We weren’t going down this year. We were still trying to win. I think we have championship potential. We all work hard and have energy. It will work out if we work hard.”

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Billy Goodman added. “I believe there’s eight or nine teams that could win on a given night. For us to get off to a hot start, it’s great for Heal Points, but we have to keep watching film and working on our weaknesses. We have to take care of the ball better.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Copy the Story Link