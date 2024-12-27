Many people have considered becoming a foster parent but, like the decision to become a biological or adoptive parent, the time to make a major change may never feel “right.”

For children in the Maine foster system, every day feels like the right time to be in a safe, loving environment and the need for foster parents is enormous. So, to help willing foster parents become able to step up, Spurwink supports them with around-the-clock resources.

Spurwink’s Treatment Foster Care program works with families from Bangor to Kittery and all towns in between. Our foster homes bring their skill and dedication to the task of supporting children throughout their time in care. Children may live in a Spurwink foster home for a few months or several years, while the process of reunification with birth parents or living with relatives unfolds. When relatives are not an option, some children may be adopted by their Spurwink foster family. In all cases, the goal is for a child to move from foster care to a lifelong family of their own as quickly as possible.

Spurwink families have the support of a team of professionals. A case manager meets with the family to develop an individualized plan for each child and maintains weekly contact with the foster parent to help resolve any issues or questions that arise, from navigating the legal system to obtaining extra help for a child at school. Foster parents appreciate knowing Spurwink’s 24-hour on-call line means they never have to go it alone.

There is an exceptional need for families to welcome older children. The rewards of helping a young person navigate the joys and challenges of becoming an independent adult are hard to beat: taking pride in their accomplishments, providing a sounding board when things don’t go as planned and being there to provide a stable foundation from which to launch are a few things foster parents cherish.

Not ready to be a full-time parent? There are many other ways to provide support to the community:

We’d love to help you discover your place within the world of fostering. Whether taking on the full-time task of parenting, providing an occasional weekend of respite care, or spreading the word to other families in Maine, Spurwink’s team has room for all.

Spurwink foster and adoptive parent Jim summed it up with, “I have the space, I have the capacity, I have the heart and I’m just hoping that there are other people out there who can do the same.”

Join the Spurwink team. Find us at spurwink.org/foster-care, or call 207-871-1200 and ask for Rana O’Connor.

