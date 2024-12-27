Why is it more difficult these days not to become cynical?

We are today confronted with the antics of two billionaire narcissists with fragile egos and blatant self-serving ambitions, who are hellbent on dismantling political norms, thereby destabilizing political discourse even further. Donald Trump enjoys unprecedented presidential power, while Elon Musk has rather unlimited resources he can utilize (and has) to influence public opinion. We can neither be complacent, nor be ignorant concerning their approach and tactics they are using to achieve their political and personal goals.

Governance by intimidation, executed with whatever means deemed necessary to succeed, regardless of possible harm to people and institutions, now appears to be the preferred modus operandi. If unopposed, a monopoly of unchecked power and wealth will be held and utilized by a carefully selected cohort of “oligarch team players.” At the same time, improving the lives of the American workforce, whose labor they actually require to succeed in their business ventures, does not appear to be one of their priorities, so inequality and injustice could actually rise to new heights.

Therefore, their agenda does not fulfill the promise of a better future, as Trump proclaimed, which so many Americans are hoping and have voted for. Undoubtedly, cynicism will continue to replace hope.

Sigrid Fischer-Mishler

Harpswell

Copy the Story Link