Despite a career-high 32 points from Ron Harper Jr., the Maine Celtics lost their regular-season opener, 120-103, to the Grand Rapids Gold in an NBA G League game Friday night at Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Trey Alexander scored 27 points and Jahmir Young had 26 for the Gold, who made 6 of 8 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 37-19 lead. The margin grew to as many as 29 points in the third quarter.
Harper was 11 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Jay Scrubb scored 18 points off the bench for Maine, and Baylor Scheierman had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.