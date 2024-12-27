Despite a career-high 32 points from Ron Harper Jr., the Maine Celtics lost their regular-season opener, 120-103, to the Grand Rapids Gold in an NBA G League game Friday night at Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Trey Alexander scored 27 points and Jahmir Young had 26 for the Gold, who made 6 of 8 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 37-19 lead. The margin grew to as many as 29 points in the third quarter.

Harper was 11 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Jay Scrubb scored 18 points off the bench for Maine, and Baylor Scheierman had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

