A Maine man will serve 12 years in state prison after pleading guilty to his role in a fatal shooting two years ago on Sherman Street in Portland.

Tristin Chamberlain, 23, pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Tyler Flexon. Investigators said Chamberlain shot Flexon the night of Nov. 29, 2022, after an argument at the Mellen Street Market.

The state originally indicted Chamberlain on one count of murder, which could have come with anywhere from 25 years to life in prison. Prosecutors let Chamberlain plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter during a hearing in September, right before the case was supposed to go to trial.

During his sentencing Friday morning in Cumberland County Superior Court, Chamberlain insisted that he shot Flexon out of fear the man would harm him or his girlfriend, who was serving Flexon a drink at the neighborhood market and bar.

“I do deserve prison time,” said Chamberlain. “But the story that has been used against me is completely wrong.”

Superior Justice Thomas McKeon sentenced him to 21 years in prison, with all but 12 years suspended, and four years of probation. He was also ordered to pay $4,500 in restitution to the victims’ compensation program.

Chamberlain’s defense attorney said Flexon was larger than her client, and Chamberlain didn’t know whether Flexon was armed (he wasn’t, according to prosecutors). She said Chamberlain had a difficult upbringing that landed him at the Long Creek Youth Development Center because “there was no place for him to go.”

“I believe that this is the definition of an imperfect self-defense case,” Chamberlain’s attorney Amy Fairfield said.

Prosecutors disagreed. Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis said several times that he believed Chamberlain had brought a “gun to a fistfight,” and that Chamberlain was seeking a confrontation.

He said video and eyewitness statements show Chamberlain went back to the bar after their argument and brought the fight outside.

Flexon’s family asked McKeon on Friday to sentence Chamberlain to the most time possible. For manslaughter, that’s 30 years.

He was a father of a 6-year-old, who his father and stepmother recently adopted.

“You have taken everything from my family. Everything,” Flexon’s father, Ronald Flexon, said during Friday’s hearing.

“We’ll never be at ease,” Ronald Flexon said. “We’re never going to forget, nor do we ever want to forget our son. There isn’t a moment that goes by that we don’t think of him.”

Flexon’s mother, Michele Krauss, said she spoke to him several times a week, so when the phone rang after the her son’s death she hoped he was the one calling.

“I had to wrap my head around the fact that he’d never be calling me again,” Krauss said.

Chamberlain told the court he was sorry for Flexon’s death, and McKeon said he believed that remorse was heartfelt. Chamberlain said he had to “choke back tears” while Krauss spoke.

“I didn’t know he was a father. I didn’t know him at all,” said Chamberlain.

