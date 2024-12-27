Representatives from Norway Savings Bank swung by The Opportunity Alliance in South Portland last week to deliver a holiday donation of $2,500 to the organization.

The donation, according to a news release, was part of the Helping Hands initiative at the bank that has featured surprise stops and donations by Norway Savings to nonprofits across the state.

The Opportunity Alliance provides integrated community-based and clinical programming to more than 24,000 people annually in Maine, including childcare and early childhood education programs, safe and stable housing, effective and compassionate mental health and substance use treatment, and basic needs supports.

Through an extensive array of services, the alliance provides opportunities for individuals to stabilize fragile situations and then works with them to achieve self-sufficiency.

For more information about the organization’s programs and ways to help, visit www.opportunityalliance.org.

