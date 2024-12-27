AUGUSTA — A Sidney woman charged with the murder of a 14-year-old-boy a week ago made her first court appearance Friday at the Capital Judicial Center.

Megan McDonald, 39, was charged with murder Dec. 20 after police found a boy’s body outside her Summerhaven Road home in Sidney.

McDonald, who appeared in court shackled and dressed in a green jail jumpsuit and flanked by her attorneys, did not enter a plea at the hearing.

“With respect to the the criminal complaint brought against you by the state, which charges you with knowing or intentional murder in the alleged offense that took place on or about Dec. 19, 2024, are you familiar with these charges?” District Court Judge David Mitchell asked.

“Yes, your honor,” McDonald said.

Mitchell ordered McDonald to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Her next court appearance will be Feb. 3. In the meantime, she remains in custody, held without bail.

The court records in this case, including the criminal complaint, have been impounded, meaning they are not open for public review.

McDonald was arrested Dec. 20, after she showed up at the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 5:30 a.m. saying she wanted to report murder.

When Kennebec County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home, they found the body of a boy outside. The Maine State Police detectives and evidence response team technicians spent much of the day at the beige single-story home, where a U.S. Marine Corps flag could be seen hanging from the corner of the home.

It’s unclear why McDonald traveled from her home north of Augusta to Auburn to report the crime.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner performed the autopsy Dec. 20 and determined the cause of death to be a combination of asphyxiation, manual strangulation and sharp force injury. The manner of death has been ruled homicide.

This story will be updated.

