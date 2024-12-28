Crowned by the magnificent Penobscot Narrows Bridge spanning the Penobscot River between Verona Island and Prospect and the granite fortress of Fort Knox to its immediate north, the sprawling region encompassing the northern reaches of Penobscot Bay is rich in natural beauty and colorful history.

From Belfast to Bucksport to Brooksville and beyond, conservation lands abound amid the rolling hills around the bay and offer a variety of hiking trails worthy of a few hours of exploration afoot with pack and picnic lunch. Here’s a short list of scenic gems to consider for your next visit to this special area.

Wallamatogus Mountain. In 2023, the Blue Hill Heritage Trust acquired 336 acres in the town of Penobscot on the southern slopes of “Togus,” the affectionate name given the mountain by area locals. Visitors to the newly established Penobscot Community Forest can hike 2 miles of old jeep roads through the former blueberry fields, which reward with spectacular vistas over the Bagaduce River watershed, and to Penobscot Bay, Blue Hill Mountain and the Acadia summits. Be sure to check out the alewife fishways and interpretive displays at the outlet of Pierce Pond just before the trailhead parking area. Trail map: bluehillheritagetrust.org.

Mount Waldo. The Maine Coast Heritage Trust purchased 160 acres on the south side of Mount Waldo in Frankfort five years ago. A blue-blazed trail leads up the moderate slope to the open ledges above, where there are fine views of Penobscot Bay. At the 0.7-mile mark, you’ll reach MCHT’s property boundary. Turn around here, or continue to follow old paths and jeep tracks to Waldo’s beautiful 1,062-foot summit, which yields more extensive views across the region. Two miles total round-trip. Trail map: www.mcht.org.

Condon Hill. You’ll find Condon Hill on the northern margin of the vast 5,100-acre Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust Wildlands. From the North Trailhead in Orland, follow Valley Road south, then turn west up the new Chestnut Ledge Trail for a pleasant romp to the 660-foot top. There’s a nice look at Bald Mountain to be had on the ascent, while the summit loop leads to sloping ledges with views of Hothole Mountain, Mount Waldo and the Penobscot Narrows Bridge. Trail map: www.greatpondtrust.org.

Mount Tuck. This 565-foot hilltop in Stockton Springs is the star of a 100-acre Coastal Mountains Land Trust preserve, which just so happens to be surrounded by the 495-acre HRS Meadow Farm Wildlife Sanctuary and the 563-acre Sandy Point Game Management Area. A dirt road and then a footpath lead to the top and on out to a scenic overlook, with views east to Blue Hill Mountain and the summits of Acadia. It’s just under 4 miles round trip. Trail map: www.coastalmountains.org.

John B. Mountain. In Brooksville, in the heart of 38 undeveloped acres owned by the Blue Hill Heritage Trust, is John B. Mountain. Several ledge outlooks with benches high on the 251-foot hill offer sweet views south over Orcutt Harbor to Eggemoggin Reach, and west to Penobscot Bay. Combine the John B. Mountain Trail and the Old School House Road for a lovely hike of a little over 1-mile. Add the side trip to the tidal flats of Horseshoe Cove for an additional 0.4 miles. Trail map: bluehillheritagetrust.org.

Backwood Mountain. This low peak (315 feet) is part of Holbrook Island Sanctuary State Park, which encompasses 1,230 acres on the north end of the Cape Rosier peninsula in Brooksville, including the 115-acre Holbrook Island. There are two trails on the flanks of spruce-shrouded Backwood Mountain (also referred to locally as Bakeman Mountain), Summit Trail and Mountain Loop. For extra credit, add the circuit around pretty Fresh Pond for a terrific walk totaling 3-4 miles. Trail map: www.friendsofholbrookisland.org.

Mount Percival. A 73-acre CMLT preserve surrounds this 506-foot hill just west of the shore of Penobscot Bay in Northport. Follow the wide path easily up the east slope to the top and the foundation of an old lookout tower. A century ago, the wooden structure (long gone) offered far-reaching views over the bay. Today, however, thick forest cover blocks the view from ground level. Just the same, it’s a worthwhile saunter up Percival for the nugget of rusticator history (0.6 miles round-trip). Trail map: www.coastalmountains.org.

Carey Kish of Mount Desert Island is the author of Beer Hiking New England, AMC’s Best Day Hikes Along the Maine Coast and the AMC Maine Mountain Guide. Follow more of Carey’s adventures on Facebook and on Instagram @careykish.

