This letter pertains to recent news of the expression of no confidence by employees of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Child and Family Services in its director, Bobbi Johnson (Dec. 19). It is very sad that no meaningful progress has been made to address this department’s many ills, and shortcomings. Continued bureaucratic failures are neither acceptable nor OK. It is very clear that recurring problems are not being addressed — and it is alarming that the situation continues unabated. Why is there a lack of concern by this administration?
Further, taxpayer funds should not be wasted, including in failure to reform departmental issues. Let’s not continue to put vulnerable children at risk of further harm. It is absolutely imperative that the Legislature get serious in addressing and resolving this department’s many failures. Let’s get after it this new year.
David Hall
Cornish
