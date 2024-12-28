Why is the town of Cumberland Center planning to install EV charging stations at the library using citizens tax dollars? This does not seem to be the type of business the town should be in. Or does the school need a place to charge their proposed electric buses?

It is a slap in the face to the many more gas-powered vehicle owners … who don’t even have a gas station in town.

Roger Fajans
Cumberland Center

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Related Stories
Latest Articles