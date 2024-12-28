Teneisha Brown scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lift Fairleigh Dickinson to a 66-48 win over the University of Maine in a women’s basketball game on Saturday in Teaneck, New Jersey.
Ava Renninger added 15 points for the Knights (9-3).
Asta Blauenfeldt scored 19 points for the Black Bears (4-7). Caroline Dotsey added 18.
