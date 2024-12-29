Maine’s political leaders are mourning the loss of former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at his home in Georgia.

Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement Sunday evening that Carter “led a remarkable life centered around service to others.”

“President Carter spent his life working to make our world a better place. He was the moral conscience of a nation whose words and deeds demonstrated that the human capacity for kindness and goodness is limitless,” Mills wrote. “America has lost a true model of servant leadership.”

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, applauded Carter’s dedication to “the greater good,” highlighting his work in promoting free and fair elections and volunteerism with Habitat for Humanity.

“Whether he was putting solar panels on the White House before many understood their full potential or giving up his humble peanut farm to prevent even a hint of impropriety as president, Jimmy Carter demonstrated how the nation’s top executive can lead by example.”

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a statement that Carter “served our country with distinction and integrity.”

“After returning to his hometown of Plains, Georgia, President Carter continued to give back in many ways, from alleviating poverty, partnering with Habitat for Humanity, and working to improve the quality of life in more than 80 countries through the Carter Center,” Collins said. “He also taught Sunday school in his community. As a peacemaker and a humanitarian, he left behind a powerful and inspiring legacy.”

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said Carter “led a life of incredible service, putting country over party and politics.”

“From his early days as a sailor with the United States Navy to the White House, President Carter personified our true American values. He was compassionate, unapologetic in his convictions, and forward-thinking — calling out racial discrimination as Governor of Georgia, negotiating the Camp David Accords, and dedicating his post-presidential career to community service. Jimmy Carter’s extraordinary life story epitomized the American Dream and proved that any one of us can go from humble beginnings to President of the United States and human rights champion for the world. Now that’s a legacy to be proud of.”

Many in Maine had just celebrated Carter’s 100th birthday in October, remembering his visits to the Pine Tree state in the 1970s.

In February 1978, he stayed with the Murray family in Bangor to campaign for U.S. Sen. Bill Hathaway, D-Maine, and to hold a town hall meeting. Cynthia Murray-Beliveau, told the Press Herald the visit felt “unreal.”

“I remember thinking, ‘This is unreal. The president of the United States is in our living room,’” Murray-Beliveau said in October.

Carter also played a key role in the careers of U.S. Sen. George Mitchell and former governor and U.S. Sen. Ed Muskie — who served as Carter’s secretary of state from 1980 to 1981.

His staff helped negotiate the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act, which provided reparations to Wabanaki tribes for land that was taken from them, but has also limited the applicability of federal laws that apply to and benefit tribes in other states.

Carter had also stayed overnight in South Portland with former Gov. Ken Curtis and his wife, Polly, while campaigning for the presidency. It was at their home where Carter was interviewed by broadcast journalist Walter Cronkite.

He was a “famously considerate house guest” who always made his bed, including at the Curtis’ home, Kermit Lipez, a friend and former staffer in Curtis’ administration, told the Press Herald in October.

