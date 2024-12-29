Well, we can’t say we didn’t see this coming. Speculation about Trump’s admiration for the way Putin runs his country has just manifested itself in his overwhelming agreement with Elon Musk’s advice to shut down the government.

It is one thing to take advice from knowledgeable people when making policy decisions but entirely another to base decisions on oligarchs who have a lot of “skin in the game.”

Trump has surrounded himself with oligarchs who he will be listening to. Congress, both parties, will have to be ever vigilant as we go into tbe next four years — or there won’t be any democracy left to erode.

Jake Hawkins

Arundel

