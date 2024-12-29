President Biden’s designation of the Francis Perkins National Monument comes at an especially provocative time. On Jan. 21, 2025, a man will be sworn into office as president whose own proposed administration will, by all legitimate reports, attempt to dismantle, weaken, or abandon every positive social service Perkins and the FDR administration enacted into national law.

Carl Scheiman
Damariscotta

letter to the editor

