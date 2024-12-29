I am a senior who has voted in every election since I turned 18 and I am concerned about the funding for Planned Parenthood in the state of Maine.

With the recent re-election of a radical right-wing president who has a history of denigrating women and reducing their human rights, I believe I am rightfully concerned.

I am so proud of our state for electing officials who understand that women’s reproductive rights are human rights, but unless they do the hard work of passing a state bill to directly fund the state’s family planning infrastructure, many young people will be put at risk of not only unwanted pregnancies, but other issues including not being able to get preventative care.

In conclusion, I am calling for my state representatives to stand up and demand that this state does all it can to be a shining light for women’s safety across this troubled country.

Cathy Walter

Gorham

