My jaw dropped when I read a recent opinion piece that justified murder as a means of arguing against America’s insurance industry (“A warning shot to the rapacious health insurance industry,” Dec. 16). The author started by stating “It is difficult for me to find a single tear to shed over the assassination of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare.”

An American citizen was brutally murdered within the last month, and Maine’s foremost newspaper is participating in the celebration of populist, mob-violence. Unfortunately, the content of Ms. Thompson’s article contained a strong argument, but it was negated with a disingenuous “I don’t condone murder, but …” statement.

I cannot abide by populist zealotry that justifies violence as a means to effect change. To me, this is no different than those who stormed our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and I fear our nation is headed toward a state of de-civilization, where extremes on both sides resort to violence, even murder, as a means of effecting change.

Further, the author was incorrect that it took this event to “strike a blow that has made … the American public sit up and take notice.” I suspect the political process, led by people like Barack Obama or Bernie Sanders, who did more to bring this topic to our attention than crediting demagogues like the man charged with the murder, Luigi Mangione.

I was disgusted by the Press Herald’s judgement. Our great nation deserves better journalism.

Fred Follansbee

Scarborough

