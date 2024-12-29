PORTLAND – In November 2024, Francene Downs, loving wife, mother, and Nana, passed away at the age of 74.

Francene Downs was born on April 4, 1950 in Portland, to Frank and Philomena Moulton. She attended Cathedral schools and graduated from Portland High in 1968. She met and married her high school sweetheart, Richard Downs in July 1971. They settled in Portland and remained married for 50 years until Dick’s death. They had one son, Richard E. Downs II.

Francene spent her childhood growing up on Munjoy Hill. She loved being surrounded by her family, friends, and a community and shared many stories. She found great joy in motherhood and equally loved spoiling her three dogs. She took pride in working as a receptionist for the president of Fleet Bank and retired in 1996.

In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and taking vacation cruises with her husband. They looked forward to spending winter months in Florida. Francene was an avid crafter. She enjoyed small craft activities, was known for quilting and would knit hats and scarves and often donated these to those in need. She loved attending family reunions or any reason for get-togethers. She enjoyed the beach, playing cards, or taking a yearly road trip with her sisters, cousins, or sister-in-law to Foxwoods casino. She loved driving and took meticulous care for the cars she owned.

Her absolute prides and joy in life were her son and granddaughter, Lila. Being a Nana to Lila was her entire world for 14 years and she treasured and spoiled her granddaughter with no expense spared; including taking her family on a magical Disney vacation.

Francene was predeceased by her parents; and her husband.

Francene is survived by her son, Richard Downs and his wife, Amy Downs; her beloved granddaughter, Lila Downs; sisters Lois Carr, Pamela Zorda, and Stella Main; and many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The memorial service will be held at the South Portland Church of the Nazarene at 525 Highland Ave., South Portland, on Jan. 4, 2025, at 11 a.m.

Francene remained a very giving person throughout her life, so the family asks, in lieu of flowers, to please consider a donation to the South Portland Church of the Nazarene where she was a long-time church member or a charity of your choosing in honor of her memory.

Copy the Story Link