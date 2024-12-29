BATH – George Alfred “Alfie” Grant died Dec. 15, 2024 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Mass.

He was born on June 2, 1968 in Winter Park, Fla. to Susan Gardenier Rodgers and Alfred Arnold Parks III. In 1975, he and his brother, Geoffrey, were adopted by Jay Bradford Grant and soon their family grew to include brother, Justin and sister, Katie. In 1986, George graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School where he was a star basketball and baseball player, bright student and beloved friend to many.

After high school, he went to Santa Barbara and then settled in Seattle, Wash. where he met his wife of 34 years, Molli Barnes. He graduated from University of Washington with a bachelor’s in International Studies, which kickstarted an interesting career and a passion for international travel. He enjoyed trips to Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia.

George and Molli had a daughter, Sydney (1994) and son, Keegan (1999). George loved nothing more than being their Papa. He coached them both in basketball, soccer and baseball, culminating in a trip to Cooperstown, N.Y. to play in the little league championship. He shared with them his love for music, sports and art. He often took them boating, skiing, golfing, camping and to concerts and sporting events. He was also revered as “Uncle G” by Bella, Elle, Ava, Abby, Declan, Finley, Kady and Wyatt. With a bright smile and a sharp wit, George was a renowned heckler and larger than life. He was a steadfast Husky fan though his true allegiance was always to New England – the Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins.

George is survived by his best friend, Molli; and children, Sydney and Keegan; parents Susan and Phil Rodgers, Jay and Debby Grant, and Al and Joan Parks; siblings Geoff Grant, Justin (Kristen) Grant, Katie Carter, Jody (Mike) Smith, Brian (Tabatha) Speir, Amber (Seth) Guterman and Holly (Mario) Menchaca; and many aunts, uncles; cousins; nieces, nephews; and puppy, Taoiseach.

Copy the Story Link