BALDWIN – James Harland Phillipe Pelletier, 65, passed away on Dec. 25, 2024, surrounded by family.

He was born to parents Barbara (Cousins) Pelletier and Joseph Pelletier on April 9, 1959 in New Britain, Conn. He attended Bonny Eagle schools and belonged to many groups and organizations throughout his life. James spent his career as a carpenter, often working residential jobs.

He was an avid outdoorsman, often finding any and all things to do outside. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, 4-wheeling, snow shoeing, camping, gardening. He liked spending time with his friends, riding his motorcycle, building things, being a part of various motorcycle clubs, being a part of the Greenleaf Masonic Lodge, and the Maine Trappers Association, he was also a former member of the Maine Mountain Men motorcycle club.

He sadly left behind his Doberman dog, Max; and his lifelong friend, Diann Drown; as well as his mother, Barabara Pelletier-Cousins; his children, Cheyanne R. Pelletier of New Hampshire, and Tonia S. Pelletier of Limington; his siblings Mark A.T. Pelletier of Baldwin, Brenda L. Pelletier of Cornish, Robert C.D. Pelletier of Baldwin, and Shelly R. Dearborn of Baldwin; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Pelletier.

Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, 3 to 5 p.m. visitation with a 5 p.m. Masonic funeral service at the Poitras, Neal, and York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish.

Following the service a reception will be held at the Greenleaf Masonic Lodge. A burial will be held in the spring.

Online condolence messages can be left at http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the

Greenleaf Masonic Lodge,

142 Maple St.

Cornish, ME 04020

