Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program received a $2,500 donation from Norway Savings Bank earlier this month.

Bank “elves” visited nonprofits across the state the week before Christmas, dropping off surprise holiday donation to thank the organizations for their work, according to a news release.

Norway Savings Bank President and CEO Dan Walsh presented the check to Hannah Chatalbash, MCHPP executive director, and Alyssa Schoppee, MCHPP development director.

In addition to the main food pantry, MCHPP operates 12 satellite pantries serving over 220,000 meals per year, three school pantries, a community kitchen for internal food processing and community member use, the gleaning of nearly 60,000 pounds of local produce, a delivery program for the homebound and much.

“The contributions of community members and organizations like Norway Savings is incredibly important and meaningful,” said Chatalbash. “We’re so grateful for the commitment of so many people as we continue to seek new and expanded opportunities to feed our community and support the economic wellbeing of all our Midcoast neighbors.”

For information on food access site hours, visit mchpp.org/find-food. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to contact emartin@mchpp.org, 725-2716 ext. 307 or visit mchpp.org/volunteer.

“It’s a privilege to support MCHPP,” said Walsh. “They are committed to addressing food insecurity in the Midcoast area, of course, but it’s the way in which they provide that access that is truly remarkable. Staff and volunteers treat clients with such kindness and preserve the dignity of all they serve.”

