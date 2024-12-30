The Lincoln Academy boys basketball team returned 10 players this season from a team that reached the Class B regional final a year ago. The Eagles even have enough depth to field a freshman team.

Many of the varsity players were on the junior varsity last year.

“This year we want to compete, we want to make the playoffs, and we’re hoping for that top-four spot,” said Ball, whose team is off to a 4-2 start. “It’s going to be tough. The top six would be fine, we’re just hoping to get through that first round, and (then) anything can happen.”

The Eagles’ depth has helped with them deal with injuries, according to Ball.

At the Varsity Maine Holiday Hoops Showcase on Saturday, Ball adjusted Lincoln’s lineup and plays after a disappointing Friday loss to Alvirne High of Hudson, New Hampshire. Ball said he felt like Eagles “didn’t show up, didn’t hit a lot of shots,” and went into a lull. He responded by holding a walk-through Saturday morning before a game against Transit Tech of Brooklyn, New York.

“We got together (Saturday) morning and had our sets, our offense and motion, and kind of a walk-through, but got some shots off, and I thought it really helped our kids get in some confidence (Saturday). They played like they had nothing to lose, which they really didn’t,” Ball said. “Against a team that we felt was quite a bit better than us, we gave them everything we had.”

Ball said last season’s team was full of scorers. This season he feels like the Eagles are equally good offensively and defensively, and it’s a matter of players figuring out specific roles more than fine-tuning offensive or defensive skills.

“This game was really key for some of the players that weren’t having the confidence that they’ve had, (or) haven’t had up to this point, so I feel like they had a little today, and it helped them out a lot,” Ball said.

THE CONY GIRLS are the defending Class A North champions and are playing like contenders again this season. Many of the players getting major minutes on this year’s team, though, aren’t the ones who contributed last year. That’s because four players in the rotation are freshmen already making a big impact.

Two freshmen, Kya Douin and Gabby Vachon, have already played their way into the starting lineup for coach John Dennett. The first two players off the bench for Cony (6-1), Rylin Miller and Khloe Price, also are freshmen.

“They’re really good players,” Dennett said. “Like any freshmen they’ve got some work to do and some growth (ahead of them) — the game is faster at this level, and the kids are bigger and stronger — but they’re handling it well. They’re good kids and they’re smart.”

Like last year, Cony, while talented, doesn’t necessarily have the depth of its Class A North opponents. The Rams play just seven girls with Douin, Vachon, Miller and Price rotating with seniors Abby Clark, Morgan Fichtthorn and Abby Morrill.

In Douin, Fichtthorn and Morrill, though, Cony has three consistent double-figure scorers. Dennett also feels the Rams have improved defensively from a year ago, and Douin is a big reason.

“(Kya) just has special defensive skills,” Dennett said. “I’ve been here 18 years and she probably has some of the best hands I’ve seen. She tips 10-15 balls a game; it’s unbelievable. She’s a super good defender.”

THE FRANKLIN (MASSACHUSETTS) HIGH girls had a successful trip to Maine over the holiday break.

The Panthers won two games in two tournaments. They beat Lincoln Academy 45-28 on Friday at the Varsity Maine Holiday Hoops Showcase at the Portland Expo, then then beat Lawrence 52-35 on Saturday in the Capital City Hoop Classic at the Augusta Civic Center.

“We want to raise challenges,” said coach John Leighton. “Iron sharpens iron. We want to play the best. When (Cony athletic director T.J. Maines) gave us the opportunity, I jumped at it.”

The trip was especially fun for Leighton, a 1989 Winthrop High graduate.

“Just to be here is a thrill, and to see old coaches and family, it’s great,” Leighton said. “(Basketball) has been something I’ve been passionate about since I was a kid here watching (games). Now, getting a chance to bring back something I do professionally, it’s great and really kind of a cool, full-circle moment.”

The games were exhibitions for Lincoln Academy and Lawrence but were countable for the Panthers (3-2), a member of the Hockomock League, part of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA).

“It’s definitely different,” said Franklin senior guard Chloe Fales, who scored a game-high 15 points against Lawrence. “This year we’re a smaller team than we’ve had in the past … Coming up here gave us a chance to work against bigger girls. (Lawrence) has two 6-foot girls. We had to work around their press and adapt. It was a great learning experience for us and very fun.”

FINALLY HEALTHY AFTER an ankle injury cost her most of her sophomore season, Kylie Lamson has enjoyed a fast start as a junior, her first year at Cheverus after transferring from Thornton Academy. The point guard is averaging an AA North-high 24.6 points per game, as well as 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 steals for the 5-0 Stags.

Last year, Lamson was poised to break out after an impressive freshman season, but missed 11 games. This year she’s shown the injury didn’t slow her progress.

“Last season the last game that I had, I was still pretty injured and I came back not fully recovered, which I probably shouldn’t have done,” she said after scoring 26 points in a win over then-unbeaten South Portland on Dec. 17. “But now I feel great.”

Lamson said she’s had no trouble acclimating to a new team after spending the two seasons at Thornton Academy.

“(There are) kids that I’ve played AAU (with), it’s just easier to (collaborate),” she said. “Addie (Jordan) and Abby (Kelly), I’ve played AAU with them. I know who they are as a player, we work really well together because we’re just that style of play.”

Cheverus coach Bill Goodman said Lamson “fits right in and been a good teammate, very coachable, and she’s playing very, very well,” for the Stags.

